Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

56,749 KM

Details Description Features

$17,869

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,869

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX | Auto | Rear Camera | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX | Auto | Rear Camera | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

  1. 9623548
  2. 9623548
  3. 9623548
  4. 9623548
  5. 9623548
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,869

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9623548
  • Stock #: K23168A
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A71JE179715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,749 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Forte features a 2.0L Atkinson-Cycle 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Aurora Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Drive Mode Select, Height Adjusting Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, AUX/USB Ports, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Projection Headlamps, Splash Guards, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, 15" Steel Wheels w/ Covers.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2018 Kia Forte LX | ...
 56,749 KM
$17,869 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 129,942 KM
$26,795 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 167,148 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory