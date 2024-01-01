$13,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima
LX | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
107,752KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L3XJG191767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,752 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Optima LX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Ebony Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat, Height Adjustable Front Seats, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Power Windows/Door Locks, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, AUX & USB Auxiliary Input Jacks, Dual 12V Charging Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, All-Weather Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Solar Glass, Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip, LED Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Escort Headlights, Tire Mobility Kit, Splash Guards, 16" Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2018 Kia Optima