This Kia Optima LX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Ebony Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat, Height Adjustable Front Seats, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Power Windows/Door Locks, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, AUX & USB Auxiliary Input Jacks, Dual 12V Charging Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, All-Weather Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Solar Glass, Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip, LED Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Escort Headlights, Tire Mobility Kit, Splash Guards, 16 Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2018 Kia Optima

107,752 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
LX | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
107,752KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L3XJG191767

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,752 KM

This Kia Optima LX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Ebony Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat, Height Adjustable Front Seats, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Power Windows/Door Locks, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, AUX & USB Auxiliary Input Jacks, Dual 12V Charging Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, All-Weather Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Solar Glass, Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip, LED Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Escort Headlights, Tire Mobility Kit, Splash Guards, 16" Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

