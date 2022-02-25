$13,599+ tax & licensing
$13,599
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Rio5
EX Sport Sunroof | Front Fog Lights | 7" Display
Location
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$13,599
+ taxes & licensing
175,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8276709
- Stock #: S22119A
- VIN: 3KPA35AB0JE019827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,485 KM
Vehicle Description
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
