2018 Kia Rio5

175,485 KM

Details

$13,599

+ tax & licensing
$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Kia Rio5

2018 Kia Rio5

EX Sport Sunroof | Front Fog Lights | 7" Display

2018 Kia Rio5

EX Sport Sunroof | Front Fog Lights | 7" Display

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

175,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8276709
  • Stock #: S22119A
  • VIN: 3KPA35AB0JE019827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,485 KM

Vehicle Description

This Rio EX Sport features a 1.6L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Audio Display, Infotainment System, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, Trip Computer, AUX/USB Ports, Front Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Alloy Sport Pedals, Front Fog Lights, Projection Headlights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, 17" Alloy Wheels. CarFax : 10/25/18 - Repair record - $1,766.00. All repairs were professionally completed.



--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

