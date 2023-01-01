Menu
2018 Kia Sedona

74,145 KM

Details

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Kia Sedona

2018 Kia Sedona

LX+ | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

2018 Kia Sedona

LX+ | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354248
  • Stock #: K24013A
  • VIN: KNDMB5C18J6401288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,145 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sedona Features a 3.3L GDI 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, 8-Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 2-Way Power Lumbar, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, 2nd Row 'Slide-n-Stow' Side Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Folding & Sinking Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Blind-Zone Driver Mirror, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 'Yes Essentials' Anti-Stain Cloth Seats, 7" Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Homelink System, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, Android Auto/Apple Carplay Smartphone Integration, AUX & USB Ports, 12V Power Outlets, 6 Speakers, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Air-Conditioning Controls, Smart Power Liftgate, Power Dual Sliding Doors, Roof Rails, Power Folding/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Solar Windshield Glass, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

