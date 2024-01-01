$21,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sedona
LX+ | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
2018 Kia Sedona
LX+ | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,961KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDMB5C19J6371332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,961 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Sedona LX+ features a 3.3L GDI 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Passenger Seat Chauffeur Switch, 2nd Row 'Slide-n-Stow Side Seats, 2nd & 3rd Row Sunshade Blinds, 3rd Row 60/40 Folding & Sinking Seats, Active Eco System, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Zone Driver Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 7" Display Audio, OLED Instrument Cluster, AM/FM/MP3 System, Homelink System, Android Auto/Apple Carplay Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, Aux & USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Air-Conditioning Controls, Smart Power Liftgate, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Power Dual Sliding Doors, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Black High Glossy Grille, LED Positioning Lights, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2018 Kia Sedona