2018 Kia Sorento

77,156 KM

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

2.0L | LX | Turbo

2018 Kia Sorento

2.0L | LX | Turbo

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

77,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084476
  • Stock #: K23367A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA15JG352513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,156 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sorento Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Ebony Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Lumbar Support, Height Adjusting Driver Seat, 40:20:40 Split 2nd Row Seat, YES Essentials® Stain Guard, After Market Remote Start, Smart Key, Push Button Ignition, Keyless Entry w/ Panic Feature, Rear View Camera, Power Windows/Door Locks, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, 7" LCD Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, SiriusXM Satellite, AUX & USB Input Ports, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, High-Output USB Charge Ports, 6 Speakers, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Rear Climate Ventilation, Automatic De-Fog System, Clean Air Electronic Air Filtration, Heated Rear Window, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Fog Lights, LED Positioning Lights, Projection Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Trailer Lighting Pre-Wiring, 3,500lb. Towing Capacity, Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

