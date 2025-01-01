$14,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
3.3L EX One Owner | EX | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA57JG411156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,960 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sorento EX features a 3.3L V6 GDI Engine 6-Speed Sportmatic A/T, Leather Seats, Exterior Black, Interior Black Leather, Heated Front Seats, Height-Adjusting Driver Seat, 40:20:40 Split 2nd Row Seat, Driver's Seat Includes 10-Way Power Adjustment With 2-Way Lumbar Support. Driver Memory Seat Settings, 14-Way Power Driver Seat With 4-Way Power Lumbar, Integrated 2nd Row Sunshades, 3rd Row Seats (7-Passenger), And 50:50 Fold-Into-Floor 3rd Row Seats. Keyless Entry With A Panic Feature, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Express Up/Down Driver Window, Obstacle-Detecting Driver Window. Smart Key, Push-Button Ignition, Express Power Windows On All Doors. Rearview Camera, 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes, 6 Airbags (Front/Side/Curtain), Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Impact-Sensing Door Unlock, Engine Immobilizer. Blindspot Detection System, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors. Electronic Power Steering, Tilt And Telescopic Adjustability, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control. Leather Steering Wheel And Shift Knob, Heated Steering Wheel. 4.3" Display Audio System With AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, SiriusXM Satellite, AUX & USB Input Ports, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, And 6 Speakers. Higher Trims Include A 7" LCD Display Audio System, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, High-Output USB Charge Ports, Compass, Air Conditioning, Rear Climate Ventilation (2nd Row). Automatic Temperature Control (Dual-Zone), Clean Air Electronic Air Filtration, An Automatic De-Fog System, And 3rd Row Climate Controls. Drive Mode Select (Normal/ECO/Sport), High-Performance Shocks, Escort Lighting System, A Low Washer Fluid Warning Lamp, Front Tray 12V Power Outlets, A Cargo Area 12V Power Outlet, Fog Lights, Roof Rails, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Projection Headlights, LED Positioning Lights (Bar-Type), Power Sideview Mirrors, Heated Sideview Mirrors, A Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, A Heated Rear Window, Rear Wiper And Washer, Trailer Lighting Pre-Wiring, A Cargo Privacy Screen, A 110V Household Power Outlet, A Smart Power Liftgate, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels
Accident Reported on 07/2022 damage totaling $10,000 All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
