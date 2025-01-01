$14,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX+ | Cloth | 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,949KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A52J7561322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,949 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Soul EX+ features 2.0L GDI 4 Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Black Interior, Cloth Heated Front Seats With Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Power Windows/Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Rearview Camera, Drive Mode Select System, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, AM/FM. MP3 Radio, 7" Display Audio, 6 Speakers, USB & AUX Input Ports, Triple 12V Charging Ports, Speaker Mood Lamps (Sound Reactive), Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Heated Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning With Automatic Temperature Control, Hatchback, Power, Heated Sideview Mirrors With Signal Repeaters, Wiper De-Icer, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Roof Rails, LED Tail-Bar Taillights, 17" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Android Auto/Apple Car Play Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Unit comes with KIA all weather mats
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
