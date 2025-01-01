Menu
One Owner! This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Wild Orange Exterior, Charcoal Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height-Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Drive Mode Select System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, USB and Aux Input Ports, Bluetooth®, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Fog Lights, 17 Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2018 Kia Soul

45,908 KM

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

EX One Owner | FWD | 17" Wheels

12689256

2018 Kia Soul

EX One Owner | FWD | 17" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,908KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56J7624518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,908 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Wild Orange Exterior, Charcoal Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height-Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Drive Mode Select System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, USB and Aux Input Ports, Bluetooth®, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

$15,499

