$15,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Kia Soul
EX One Owner | FWD | 17" Wheels
2018 Kia Soul
EX One Owner | FWD | 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,908KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56J7624518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,908 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Wild Orange Exterior, Charcoal Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height-Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Drive Mode Select System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, USB and Aux Input Ports, Bluetooth®, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2018 Kia Soul EX One Owner | FWD | 17" Wheels 45,908 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line One Owner | AWD | Leather | 19" Wheels 46,047 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage EX One Owner | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels 98,756 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2018 Kia Soul