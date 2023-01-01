2018 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 4 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10607259

10607259 Stock #: K24045A

K24045A VIN: KNDPNCAC0J7323631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # K24045A

Mileage 61,453 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.