2018 Kia Sportage

61,453 KM

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

2018 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

61,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607259
  • Stock #: K24045A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC0J7323631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K24045A
  • Mileage 61,453 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Polar White Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Passenger Seat Height Adjuster, Smart Key, Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, 7" LCD Display Audio, AM/FM//MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Enhanced TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster, 12V Power Outlets, AUX & USB Input Jacks, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Clean Air Electronic Filtration, Automatic Defog System, Rear Window Defroster, Solar Glass, Automatic Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, LED Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Roof Rails, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Lightbar Taillights, Gloss Black Grille, All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper, Tire Mobility Kit, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels. Unit comes with snow tires on rims, All-weather mats, and Rear cargo liner. *Accident reported to front side totaling $10,519. All work professionally repaired w/ OEM parts.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

