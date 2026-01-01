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<p><em>This vehicle has a ministry safety.</em> This Sportage features<span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )> a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key, Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 7" LCD Display Audio, AM/FM//MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Radio Equipped, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 12V Power Outlets, AUX & USB Input Jacks, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Power Adjustable Sideview Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Roof Rails, LED Daytime Running Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Projection Fog Lights, LED Lightbar Taillights, Gloss Black Grille, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels.</span></p><p></p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p>

2018 Kia Sportage

170,377 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14207294

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

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Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,377KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC5J7466056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K26168B
  • Mileage 170,377 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has a ministry safety. This Sportage features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key, Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 7" LCD Display Audio, AM/FM//MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Radio Equipped, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 12V Power Outlets, AUX & USB Input Jacks, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Power Adjustable Sideview Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Roof Rails, LED Daytime Running Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Projection Fog Lights, LED Lightbar Taillights, Gloss Black Grille, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-1730

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Kia Sportage