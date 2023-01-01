Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

42,995 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43 C43 | AMG | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43 C43 | AMG | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285527
  • Stock #: 23-1096B
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB0JU246635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,995 KM

Vehicle Description

This AMG C43 Features a 3.0L 6-Cylinder Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Polar White Exterior, Black Suede/Leather Interior, Sunroof, Navigation, 10-Way Driver Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Support, 10-Way Passenger Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Support, Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints & Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Driver Monitor Alert, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Valet Function, Homelink Garage Door Transmitter, Driver Information Center, AM/FM Stereo, Entertain Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, 12V DC Power Outlets, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Fixed Rear Window w/ Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding & Turn Signal Indicator, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets & Reservoir, Rear Fog Lamps, LED Brake Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Engine Oil Cooler, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 18" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2016 GMC Canyon SLT ...
 149,896 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 62,885 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana 2500...
 55,650 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory