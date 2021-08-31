Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

49,387 KM

Details Description Features

$20,599

+ tax & licensing
$20,599

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES Rear Vision Camera | Fog Lights | Rear Spoiler

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES Rear Vision Camera | Fog Lights | Rear Spoiler

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$20,599

+ taxes & licensing

49,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906614
  • Stock #: MH44001A
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA0JZ609168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MH44001A
  • Mileage 49,387 KM

Vehicle Description

This Eclipse Cross ES features a 1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, Automatic Transmission (CVT), Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 6-Way Manual Driver's Seat Adjustments, 4-Way Manual Passenger's Seat Adjustments. Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm, Stability/Traction Control, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4 Speakers, USB Port, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/Signal Repeaters, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Alloy Wheels.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

4x4
CVT

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

