Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Leaf

84,333 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf

S Auto | FWD | ELECTRIC | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Leaf

S Auto | FWD | ELECTRIC | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6294594
  • Stock #: 20-255A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0JC310146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-255A
  • Mileage 84,333 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This awesome Nissan Leaf features an Electric Engine (147 hp @ 3,283 RPM), Automatic Transmission, Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Front Bucket Seats w/ Manual Adjust, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Ignition, Rear Back-up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/ AUX/USB ports, Satellite Radio Equipped (Services Available), Single Zone Front Climate Control, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Heated Exterior Mirrors, 16" Steel Wheels with Covers.

--Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Buick Encore GX...
 3,898 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 99,222 KM
$34,595 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 60,905 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory