This Vehicle Comes w/ Snow Tires Mounted on Steel Rims! This Rouge Features a 2.5L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Gun Metallic Grey Exterior, Charcoal Interior, Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Passenger Seat, Rearview Monitor, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 7 Infotainment Screen, Nissan Connect w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, Mood Lighting, LED Tail Lamps, Halogen Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, 17 Wheels.

2018 Nissan Rogue

99,431 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

S 17" Wheels

2018 Nissan Rogue

S 17" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8JC808993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K25134B
  • Mileage 99,431 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle Comes w/ Snow Tires Mounted on Steel Rims! This Rouge Features a 2.5L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Gun Metallic Grey Exterior, Charcoal Interior, Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Passenger Seat, Rearview Monitor, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 7" Infotainment Screen, Nissan Connect w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, Mood Lighting, LED Tail Lamps, Halogen Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, 17" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Nissan Rogue