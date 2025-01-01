$16,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
S 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
VIN 5N1AT2MV8JC808993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25134B
- Mileage 99,431 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle Comes w/ Snow Tires Mounted on Steel Rims! This Rouge Features a 2.5L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Gun Metallic Grey Exterior, Charcoal Interior, Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Passenger Seat, Rearview Monitor, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 7" Infotainment Screen, Nissan Connect w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, Mood Lighting, LED Tail Lamps, Halogen Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, 17" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
