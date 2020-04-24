910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
1-833-478-9402
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2018 Nissan Titan PLATINUM RESERVE CRE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Titan has the following options: Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Regular Box Style, and Rear Cupholder. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5