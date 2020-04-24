Menu
2018 Nissan Titan

PLATINUM RESERVE CRE

2018 Nissan Titan

PLATINUM RESERVE CRE

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,462KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908843
  • Stock #: N547206
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E56JN547206
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2018 Nissan Titan PLATINUM RESERVE CRE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Titan has the following options: Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Regular Box Style, and Rear Cupholder. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Front Heated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

