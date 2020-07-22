+ taxes & licensing
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2018 Ram 1500 Express. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror, and LED BED LIGHTING. Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
