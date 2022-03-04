$33,998 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 5 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8553191

Stock #: ZL9043L

VIN: 3C6RR7KT3JG167454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,552 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Transfer Case Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018. Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Interior ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera glove box Manual air conditioning Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Vinyl rear seat Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features SXT APPEARANCE GROUP Quick Order Package 25A ST BRIGHT WHITE DAA PPA ASSESSMENT DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT COLLISION CLAIM NO AMOUNT QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum (DISC), Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper

