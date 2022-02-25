Menu
2018 RAM 2500

103,152 KM

$67,895

+ tax & licensing
$67,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | One Owner | 20" Wheels

2018 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | One Owner | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,895

+ taxes & licensing

103,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292207
  • Stock #: 22-454A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL7JG296094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-454A
  • Mileage 103,152 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ram 2500HD Laramie Crew Cab truck features a 6.4L 6-Cylinder Diesel Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Power Driver & Passenger's Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Stability/Traction Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connection, Premium Sound System, Smartphone Connectivity, Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, AUX Jack, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Hard Folding Tonneau Cover, Step Bars, Spray-On Bed Liner, 20" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

