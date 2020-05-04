2018 Toyota Highlander

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Keeping Assist

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Front Heated

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.