+ taxes & licensing
1-833-478-9402
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
1-833-478-9402
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Tiguan has the following options: Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Montana Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/65R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5