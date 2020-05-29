Menu
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

1-833-478-9402

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Trendline

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,365KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5141222
  • Stock #: 166268
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX5JM166268
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Tiguan has the following options: Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Montana Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/65R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Run flat tires
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration

