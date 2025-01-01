2019 Buick Enclave

Menu
110,528 KM

12196528

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,528KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW9KJ244453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,528 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Enclave Essence AWD Features a 3.6L DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Interior, 7 Passenger Seating With Second Row Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Dual Pane Moonroof With Sliding Front and Fixed Rear Glass, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rear Park Assist, Leather Wrapper Steering Wheel, Buick Infotainment System With Navigation, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Trailering Package, LED Headlamps, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

