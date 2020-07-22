Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

24,375 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

24,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5608617
  • Stock #: 20-1089B
  • VIN: KL4CJASB0KB791551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,375 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Encore Features a 1.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC TURBOCHARGED Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Winterberry Red Metallic Exterior, Deluxe Front Buckets (Cloth And Leatherette Trim), 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Diag. Colour Touch Screen, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Turn Signals, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control, Cruise Control, 18" Machined Aluminum Wheels, SirusXM Services Available, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped.

- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 35,990 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Challenge...
 5,456 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 55,943 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory