2019 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,595 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 3 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8595134

8595134 Stock #: 22-886A

22-886A VIN: KL4CJ2SB5KB807684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-886A

Mileage 14,375 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.