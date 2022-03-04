Menu
2019 Buick Encore

14,375 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Sport Touring AWD | Nav | Roof | One Owner

Sport Touring AWD | Nav | Roof | One Owner

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

14,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595134
  • Stock #: 22-886A
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SB5KB807684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,375 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Encore Sport Touring Features a
1.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Satin Steel Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Coloured Interior, Power Sunroof, Navigation System, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats with Cloth and Leatherette Trim, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Buick Colour Touchscreen Infotainment, 6 Speaker System, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cruise Control, Sport Rear Spoiler, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

