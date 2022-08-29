2019 Buick Encore

$23,599 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 5 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9298618

9298618 Stock #: K23083A

K23083A VIN: KL4CJASB5KB792369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K23083A

Mileage 87,535 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.