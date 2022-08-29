Menu
2019 Buick Encore

87,535 KM

Details

$23,599

+ tax & licensing
$23,599

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD | 18" Alloy Wheels | One Owner

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD | 18" Alloy Wheels | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$23,599

+ taxes & licensing

87,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9298618
  • Stock #: K23083A
  • VIN: KL4CJASB5KB792369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23083A
  • Mileage 87,535 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Encore Preferred FWD features a 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Titanium/Ebony Coloured Interior, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats w/ Cloth and Leatherette Trim, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Camera, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8" Colour Touchscreen Display, Buick Infotainment System, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/Signal Repeaters, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped,



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

