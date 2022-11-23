Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

27,295 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred One Owner | FWD | 18" Alloy Wheels |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred One Owner | FWD | 18" Alloy Wheels |

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9441486
  • Stock #: 22-1479A
  • VIN: KL4CJASB3KB792712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-1479A
  • Mileage 27,295 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Encore features a 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Ebony Coloured Interior, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats (Cloth and Leatherette Trim), Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Locks, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, 8" Colour-Touch Buick Infotainment System, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo 6 Speakers, Climate Control, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Machined Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Damage Reported (left side) $ 8,915.00 all Professionally Repaired.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2014 Honda Civic LX ...
 158,521 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 81,138 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 Li...
 39,094 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory