2019 Buick Encore
Preferred One Owner | FWD | 18" Alloy Wheels |
Location
27,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9441486
- Stock #: 22-1479A
- VIN: KL4CJASB3KB792712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Silver
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-1479A
- Mileage 27,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Damage Reported (left side) $ 8,915.00 all Professionally Repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
