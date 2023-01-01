2019 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 6 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9651091

9651091 Stock #: 23-626A

23-626A VIN: KL4CJASB6KB902667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-626A

Mileage 21,618 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.