$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Envision
Preferred One Owner | Leather | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
94,490KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFX1SA6KD119263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
