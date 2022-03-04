$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
2019 Buick Envision
Premium II AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | One Owner
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8536871
- Stock #: 22-793A
- VIN: LRBFX4SX8KD089009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,987 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Envision Premium II AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo Engine w/ VVT, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Tan Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Surround Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Buick Infotainment, Bose® Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlets, Wireless Phone Charging Pad, Power Hands Free Liftgate, Front Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Intellibeam® Auto. High Beam Control, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, Deep Tinted Rear Glass. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.