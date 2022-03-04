Menu
2019 Buick Envision

51,987 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995
Premium II AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | One Owner

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

51,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8536871
  • Stock #: 22-793A
  • VIN: LRBFX4SX8KD089009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,987 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Envision Premium II AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo Engine w/ VVT, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Tan Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Surround Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Buick Infotainment, Bose® Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlets, Wireless Phone Charging Pad, Power Hands Free Liftgate, Front Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Intellibeam® Auto. High Beam Control, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, Deep Tinted Rear Glass. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Back to Top

