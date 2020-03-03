Menu
2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,412KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689210
  • Stock #: BB0782
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRSXKZ144931
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 w/VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Radiant Silver Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Remote Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, Bose Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Heated Power Outside Mirrors, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. * Former Daily Rental. -- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

