$30,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
3.6 True North 3LT | AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | True North | 20" Wheels
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
3.6 True North 3LT | AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | True North | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,814KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBHRS3KS690979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,814 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, HD Surround Vision, Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Premium Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 120V AC Power Outlet, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, HID Headlamps, Body Colour Grille Bar, Gloss Black Emblem Kit, True North Plus Package, Sun & Wheels Package, Trailering Package, Wheel Locks, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
