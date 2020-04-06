Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS Coupe | Navigation | Rally Stripes

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS Coupe | Navigation | Rally Stripes

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,462KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4831734
  Stock #: BB0788
  VIN: 1G1FH1R70K0147004
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
This Camaro 2SS Coupe was a former GM company car! It features a 6.2L DI V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior w/ Black Metallic Rally Stripes, Black Interior w/ Suede & Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Recaro Performance Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment, Bose Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Magnetic Ride Control, Sport Pedal Kit, 6-Piston Front Brake Kit, 20" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 10 Speed Automatic

