$70,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 Coupe | 10 Speed Automatic Trans. | One Owner

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 Coupe | 10 Speed Automatic Trans. | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$70,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,681KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5310266
  • Stock #: B5495
  • VIN: 1G1FK1R6XK0118750
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner! This Camaro ZL1 Coupe features a 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Performance Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Park Assist, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bose Premium Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Magnetic Ride Control, Battery Protection Package, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert, 20" Dark Graphite Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

