Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

30,251 KM

Details Description Features

$71,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Z51 Stingray | 2LT | Convertible | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Z51 Stingray | 2LT | Convertible | Navigation

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986723
  • Stock #: 23-1014A
  • VIN: 1G1YK3D78K5108192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 30,251 KM

Vehicle Description

This Corvette Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission, Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Beach Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, GT Bucket Seats, Memory Package, Ventilated Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Head Up Display, Performance Data/Video Recorder, Front Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Passenger Sensing System, My Link Radio w/ Navigation System, HD Radio, Bose Speaker System w/ Bass Box, Power Telescoping Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Convertible Top, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Battery Protection Package, Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Black Brake Calipers, Performance Exhaust System, HD Transmission Cooling System, HID Headlamps, Carbon Flash Exterior Vents, Z51-Style Chrome Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Buick Encore GX...
 63,309 KM
$27,595 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 129,854 KM
$31,595 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Enclave P...
 119,350 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory