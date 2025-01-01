Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Cruze Features a 1.4L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Sliding Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Bose® Speaker System, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, LT Convivence Package, LT True North Package, RS Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels <br> <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

126,802 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

One Owner | LT Convenience Package | RS Package | True North Edition | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

One Owner | LT Convenience Package | RS Package | True North Edition | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM0K7139779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,802 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Cruze Features a 1.4L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Sliding Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Bose® Speaker System, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, LT Convivence Package, LT True North Package, RS Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.


Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-XXXX

519-291-3791

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2019 Chevrolet Cruze