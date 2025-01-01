$14,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
One Owner | LT Convenience Package | RS Package | True North Edition | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
126,802KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM0K7139779
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,802 KM
One Owner! This Chevrolet Cruze Features a 1.4L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Sliding Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Bose® Speaker System, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, LT Convivence Package, LT True North Package, RS Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2019 Chevrolet Cruze