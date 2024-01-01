$22,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | Sunroof | Nav | Hudson's Certified
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | Sunroof | Nav | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
76,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX9K6276567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,789 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Equinox Features a 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Medium Ash Grey Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Infotainment Package, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 110V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Horizontal Cargo Net, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, True North Edition, HID Headlamps, Front Grille Cover, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Rental. Accident Reported on 07/2021, rear end collision, damage totaling $2,368 rear bumper replaced. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2019 Chevrolet Equinox