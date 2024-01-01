Menu
Account
Sign In
This Chevrolet Equinox Features a 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Medium Ash Grey Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Infotainment Package, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 110V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Horizontal Cargo Net, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, True North Edition, HID Headlamps, Front Grille Cover, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Rental. Accident Reported on 07/2021, rear end collision, damage totaling $2,368 rear bumper replaced. All work professionally repaired. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

76,789 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Sunroof | Nav | Hudson's Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Sunroof | Nav | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 11045411
  2. 11045411
  3. 11045411
  4. 11045411
Contact Seller

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX9K6276567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,789 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Equinox Features a 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Medium Ash Grey Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Infotainment Package, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 110V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Horizontal Cargo Net, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, True North Edition, HID Headlamps, Front Grille Cover, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Rental. Accident Reported on 07/2021, rear end collision, damage totaling $2,368 rear bumper replaced. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2023 Kia Forte EX | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 34,154 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Soul EX Premium | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Kia Soul EX Premium | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 27,812 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX+ LX+ | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2020 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX+ LX+ | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 82,319 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox