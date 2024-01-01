2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
One Owner! This Equinox Features a 1.5L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Exterior, Medium Ash Grey Interior, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Setting, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise & Audio Controls, Chevrolet Infotainment Center w/ 7 Display, Preferred Equipment Group, Canadian Base Equipment Group, 17 Aluminum Wheels.

128,890 KM

LS One Owner | All Wheel Drive | 17" Wheels

LS One Owner | All Wheel Drive | 17" Wheels

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
128,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV6K6298832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,890 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Equinox Features a 1.5L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Exterior, Medium Ash Grey Interior, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Setting, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise & Audio Controls, Chevrolet Infotainment Center w/ 7" Display, Preferred Equipment Group, Canadian Base Equipment Group, 17" Aluminum Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

