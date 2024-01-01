$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier Navigation | Sunroof | True North | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
43,564KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV6K6197285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,564 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Equinox Premier features a 1.5L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black/ Brandy Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Power 8-way Driver Seat With Driver Safety Alert System, Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seat, Heated Second Row Seats, Power Lock Doors, Remote Vehicle Start, High Definition Surround Vision, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment System With Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charger, 110 AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
