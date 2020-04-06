2019 Chevrolet Equinox

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
This Equinox 2LT AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Drive's Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Rear Park Assist, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Lift Gate, Trailering Equipment, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.Unit comes with snow tires also * Former Daily Rental.
-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
