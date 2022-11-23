Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

74,838 KM

Details Description Features

$29,895

+ tax & licensing
Premier One Owner | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 2.0L

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9357970
  • Stock #: 23-308A
  • VIN: 2GNAXYEX6K6135991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,838 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Equinox Premier AWD features a 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo Engine w/ VVT, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Black Interior, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w? Safety Alert, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, High Definition Surround Vision, Teen Driver Settings, Rear Park Assist, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, Bose Speaker System, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation, Wireless Charging, 110v AC Power Outlet, Automatic Climate Control, Power LIftgate - Handsfree, Adaptive Cruise Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Roof Rack Cross Rails, 19" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

