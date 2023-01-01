$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | AWD | HD Rear Camera
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
118,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9931319
- Stock #: K23337A
- VIN: 2GNAXVEX2K6278841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,322 KM
Vehicle Description
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4