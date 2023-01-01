2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$23,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 3 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9931319

9931319 Stock #: K23337A

K23337A VIN: 2GNAXVEX2K6278841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 118,322 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.