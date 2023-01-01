Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

118,322 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | HD Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | HD Rear Camera

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 9931319
  2. 9931319
  3. 9931319
  4. 9931319
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9931319
  • Stock #: K23337A
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX2K6278841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,322 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Equinox Features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Medium Ash Grey Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Chevrolet Infotainment System W/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Power Liftgate, Rear Park Assist, HD Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Tire Pressure Monitor, Universal Home Remote AM/FM Stereo, Serious XM (3 Month Trial), 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, 110V AC Power Outlet, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 118,322 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 43,645 KM
$28,775 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 105,125 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory