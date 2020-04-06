2019 Chevrolet Express

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
This Cherolet Express 2500 Extended Cargo Work Van features a 4.3L DI V6 Engine w/ VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive.
Summit White Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Vinyl Seats, 2-Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V Power Outlet, Front Air Conditioning, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rear Vision Camera Display, Dual Outside Mirrors, Right Side 60/40 Cargo Door, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Steel Wheels.
*Former Daily Rental.
-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
