2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van CARGO | EXTENDED | REAR VISION CAMERA

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van CARGO | EXTENDED | REAR VISION CAMERA

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$29,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,614KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4831689
  • Stock #: BB0705
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP6K1316019
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
This Cherolet Express 2500 Extended Cargo Work Van features a 4.3L DI V6 Engine w/ VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive.
Summit White Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Vinyl Seats, 2-Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V Power Outlet, Front Air Conditioning, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rear Vision Camera Display, Dual Outside Mirrors, Right Side 60/40 Cargo Door, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Steel Wheels.
*Former Daily Rental.


-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

