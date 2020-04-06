Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT V6 | Leather | Sunroof

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT V6 | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$23,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,545KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4831740
  • Stock #: BB0615
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S34K9146031
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Impala LT V6 sedan features a 3.6L DOHC V6 DI VVT Engine w/ Flexfuel Capability, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blue Velvet Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver & Passenger's Seats w/ 4-Way Lumbar Controls, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 120V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. * Former Daily Rental.



-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

