2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$23,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,191KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4911102
  • Stock #: BB0633
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S30K9151369
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Impala LT V6 sedan features a 3.6L DOHC V6 DI VVT Engine w/ Flexfuel Capability, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver and Passenger's Seats w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Controls, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 120V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --*Former Daily Rental

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

