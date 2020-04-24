2019 Chevrolet Impala

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
This Impala LT V6 sedan features a 3.6L DOHC V6 DI VVT Engine w/ Flexfuel Capability, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver and Passenger's Seats w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Controls, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 120V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --*Former Daily Rental
