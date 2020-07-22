Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

24,695 KM

Details Description Features

1LT leather | v6 | sunroof

Location

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

24,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5585721
  • Stock #: BB0618
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S32K9147517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BB0618
  • Mileage 24,695 KM

Vehicle Description

This Impala Features a 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT FlexFuel Capable Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black/Dark Titanium Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver and Front Passenger Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Colour Touch AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with MyLink, Automatic Dual-zone Climate Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Services Available, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped. *Former Daily Rental.

- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! -

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

