Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Impala

24,695 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Impala

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,695KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588766
  • Stock #: BB0618
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S32K9147517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 24,695 KM

Vehicle Description

This Impala Features a 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT FlexFuel Capable Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black/Dark Titanium Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver and Front Passenger Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Colour Touch AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with MyLink, Automatic Dual-zone Climate Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Services Available, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped. *Former Daily Rental.- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! -

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 GMC Sierra 1500
 34,273 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 124,270 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 19,052 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory