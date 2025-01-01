2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
One Owner! This car also comes with a set of snow tires on black steel wheels. This Malibu features 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Bucket Seats with Premium Cloth, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with Colour Infotainment Screen, Teen Driver Settings, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18 Wheels, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,761KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZG5ST1KF227133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1613A
  • Mileage 124,761 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This car also comes with a set of snow tires on black steel wheels. This Malibu features 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Bucket Seats with Premium Cloth, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with Colour Infotainment Screen, Teen Driver Settings, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Wheels, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

