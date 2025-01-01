$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
RS One Owner | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,761KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZG5ST1KF227133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1613A
- Mileage 124,761 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This car also comes with a set of snow tires on black steel wheels. This Malibu features 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Bucket Seats with Premium Cloth, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with Colour Infotainment Screen, Teen Driver Settings, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Wheels, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2019 Chevrolet Malibu