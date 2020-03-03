Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,175KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4783155
  • Stock #: 372973
  • VIN: 1GCPYFED7KZ372973
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Run flat tires
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Front Split Bench Seat
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

