2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

55,254 KM

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

LD 2LT | Double Cab | True North | Z71

LD 2LT | Double Cab | True North | Z71

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 9215872
  • Stock #: BB1287
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC7K1124589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,254 KM

Vehicle Description

This Truck Features a 5.3L DI V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, AutoTrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road Package, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench, Front Heated Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, 'EZ' Lift/Lower Tailgate w/ Remote Lock, Rear Vision Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 MyLink 8" Colour Touch Infotainment, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Engine Block Heater, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Assist Steps, Spray-in Boxliner, 18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

