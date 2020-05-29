2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Run flat tires

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Front Split Bench Seat

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.