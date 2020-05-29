Menu
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

1-833-478-9402

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck

  • 35,120KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5141213
  • Stock #: 142661
  • VIN: 1GC1KREG5KF142661
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has the following options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models. On Regular Cab model, included and only available with (PCM) WT Fleet Convenience Package (Double Cab and Regular Cab).) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCM) WT Convenience Package.), Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) steel includes 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, LT245/75R17E all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, and Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.). See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Run flat tires
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Front Split Bench Seat
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

